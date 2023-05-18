Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to stay away from Lakshmi

Neelam notices Rishi’s care for Lakshmi and confronts him. Neelam asks Rishi to stay away from Lakshmi for her goodwill. Rishi realizes his mistake and decides to stay away from Lakshmi in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, the restaurant organizes games for the guests and couples on the occasion of 25 years anniversary. Vikrant- Lakshmi and Rishi-Malishka also participate in the games. In one of the games, Lakshmi and Malishka are asked to find their partner, who are dressed in sarees. Lakshmi walks towards Rishi. Malishka gets a hint and runs first to Rishi, revealing that he is her partner. She lifts the veil and finds Rishi. Malishka gets happy as wins the game.

Malishka- Lakshmi and Vikrant- Rishi gear up for a musical chair competition. In the competition, Malishka competes with Lakshmi. And Vikrant competes with Rishi. During the competition, Malishka wishes to win along with Rishi. However, her plan fails as Rishi and Lakshmi sit on the chair as the music stops. And finally, Rishi and Lakshmi are announced as winners.

In the coming episode, Malishka gets angry and jealous after Rishi and Lakshmi are announced winners in the couple competition game. Malishka decides to head home with Rishi and expresses her frustration with him. When Malishka witnesses Lakshmi arriving home, she gets angry at her, too, but Rishi shuts down Malishka. Neelam notices Rishi’s care for Lakshmi and confronts him. Neelam asks Rishi to stay away from Lakshmi for her goodwill. Rishi realizes his mistake and decides to stay away from Lakshmi.

Will Rishi let Lakshmi get married?

