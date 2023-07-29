ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi engages in a fierce battle with goons to stop Lakshmi’s wedding

A group of men attacks Rishi at the gate, intent on preventing his entry. Undeterred, Rishi heroically takes on the goons, engaging in a fierce battle to reach Lakshmi before it's too late in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jul,2023 11:15:19
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) is in turmoil after contemplating Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) stern advice. As she hesitates about her decision, Karishma warns her against backing out and urges her to get ready in the bridal dress. While getting dressed, Lakshmi sees her old mangalsutra, which was lovingly put around her neck by Rishi. Overwhelmed with emotions, she breaks down, reminiscing about the happy moments she had shared with Rishi.

Lakshmi gears up for her wedding after receiving a warning from Neelam and Karishma. Unbeknownst to her, Rishi has crucial evidence that could halt the impending wedding. Determined to save Lakshmi from marrying Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra), Rishi rushes to the venue. However, fate seems to have other plans as his car breaks down amidst heavy rain, leaving him desperate and worried. As the clock ticks, Rishi’s race against time intensifies.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi heads to the mandap to marry Vikrant. Meanwhile, Rishi rushes to the Oberoi mansion, determined to halt the wedding. However, his plans are foiled when a group of men attacks him at the gate, intent on preventing his entry. Undeterred, Rishi heroically takes on the goons, engaging in a fierce battle to reach Lakshmi before it’s too late.

Will Rishi manage to reach the mandap on time?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

