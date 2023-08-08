ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi

Rishi ends up defeating all the goons and enters the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi gets happy to see Rishi safe and hugs him in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 12:46:24
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi 841307

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Lakshmi and Vikrant again come to the dais to complete the wedding procedure. However, Sonali mistakenly drops the kalash which shocks the pandit. He reveals it to be an inauspicious moment and asks the couple to begin the wedding procedure. Vikrant gets shocked and refuses to do so. Lakshmi and the family find Vikrant’s behaviour weird.

Lakshmi and Vikrant took an unexpected pause as Lakshmi became stunned with fear for Rishi’s safety. After completing five wedding vows, a sudden realization struck her, leaving her distraught. Amidst the joyous ceremony, Lakshmi bravely interrupted the proceedings to reveal the danger looming over Rishi’s life. However, Karishma, who believed it to be a mere act to stop the wedding, got angry at Lakshmi. The latter sought the assistance of Neelam, pleading with her to understand the urgency of the situation and allow her to go to save Rishi.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi breaks down into tears and remembers the promise she made to Rishi. Meanwhile, Rishi also wakes up and fights intensely with the goons. Soon, he ends up defeating all and enters the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi gets happy to see Rishi safe and hugs him. Rishi also hugs Lakshmi after witnessing her.

OMG! Will Rishi expose Vikrant?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

