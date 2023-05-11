ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets mesmerized by Lakshmi’s beauty

Lakshmi gets ready for her roka ceremony and Rishi comes to see her. The latter gets mesmerized by Lakshmi’s beauty in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 May,2023 12:54:02
Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi goes to meet Vikrant and his family. They all go out together to bond with each other. Vikrant’s Bhabhi mentions to her mother-in-law that Vikrant and Lakshmi’s relationship should be fixed. Hence, they decide to do their roka. Vikrant’s mother informs Lakshmi and Vikrant about the roka happening the next day.

Neelam loses her balance and falls off the stairs. Rishi rushes towards her and calls the doctor. The latter informs Neelam’s BP is high, hence she felt dizzy and lost her balance. The doctor advises Neelam for bed rest. Rishi follows the doctor’s advice and cancels the tirth yatra plan. He also decides to take responsibility for Lakshmi’s roka ceremony.

In the coming episode, Rishi comes to talk to Lakshmi. However, he witnesses an injury on her feet and tries to look at it. Malishka enters the room and lashes out at Rishi for coming close to Lakshmi. She asks Rishi to stay away from Lakshmi as she is getting married. Malishka takes Rishi along with him. Later, Lakshmi gets ready for her roka ceremony, and Rishi comes to see her. The latter gets mesmerized by Lakshmi’s beauty and asks Shalu to put a kaala teeka. Rishi gets emotional too.

Will Lakshmi’s roka ceremony happen successfully?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Read Latest News