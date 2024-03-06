Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets shocked to learn about Rohan’s accident

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi had twins and she lost her son Rohan in a riot six years ago. Hence, with Rishi’s son Rohan, Lakshmi feels a special connection. She gets protective towards him and also never wants to lose him. Lakshmi remembers her dead son Rohan while taking care of Rishi’s son Rohan.

Neelam allows Parvati to stay in the house. The next morning, Parvati wakes up early and performs puja of Tulsi plant. Aayush and Rishi witness her and they both get shocked. Rishi remembers that Lakshmi used to also perform puja just like Parvati. She later also performs puja with Rishi and the entire Oberoi family.

In the coming episode, Neelam calls Rohan and speaks to him, she witnesses Lakshmi and asks Rohan to give her the phone. However, as soon as Lakshmi takes the phone, the network goes off. Later, Paro calls Rohan and speaks to him and Lakshmi. Paro reveals about Siddharth and his evil acts. However, she assures Lakshmi that Rohan’s dad is with her and she is safe. Meanwhile, the principal of the school informs Rishi about Rohan’s accident. Rishi gets shocked and decides to come to the village to take Rohan along.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 873 5 March 2024 Written Episode Update

