Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi

Rishi cries for Lakshmi and witnesses the car being burnt down. Soon, Neelam comes and witnesses her son. She heaves a sigh of relief. However, Neelam witnesses him sitting lost in his thoughts. Meanwhile, Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Neelam feels guilty as she regrets not informing Lakshmi about the threat to her life. Neelam, Virendra, and Vikrant worry for Lakshmi and Rishi. On the hand, Lakshmi takes the bomb in a car and decides to throw it in an isolated place. Meanwhile, Rishi learns that Lakshmi has gone towards a cliff and decides to follow her. Rishi worries for Lakshmi’s life.

Rishi gets into Lakshmi’s car. However, Lakshmi decides to save him hence she kicks him out of the car. Rishi fears Lakshmi. Soon, the latter witnesses her car losing control. And the car falls off the cliff, and the bomb blast. Rishi runs towards the hill area and shouts Lakshmi. He hopes to hear Lakshmi’s response. However, when he fails to do so, Rishi breaks down.

In the coming episode, Rishi cries for Lakshmi and witnesses the car being burnt down. Two men come to Rishi’s aid and make him sit near the tree. Soon, Neelam comes and witnesses her son. She heaves a sigh of relief. However, Neelam witnesses him sitting lost in his thoughts. Meanwhile, Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi.

Will Rishi find Lakshmi?

