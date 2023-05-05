ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi

Rishi cries for Lakshmi and witnesses the car being burnt down. Soon, Neelam comes and witnesses her son. She heaves a sigh of relief. However, Neelam witnesses him sitting lost in his thoughts. Meanwhile, Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 May,2023 17:00:16
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Neelam feels guilty as she regrets not informing Lakshmi about the threat to her life. Neelam, Virendra, and Vikrant worry for Lakshmi and Rishi. On the hand, Lakshmi takes the bomb in a car and decides to throw it in an isolated place. Meanwhile, Rishi learns that Lakshmi has gone towards a cliff and decides to follow her. Rishi worries for Lakshmi’s life.

Rishi gets into Lakshmi’s car. However, Lakshmi decides to save him hence she kicks him out of the car. Rishi fears Lakshmi. Soon, the latter witnesses her car losing control. And the car falls off the cliff, and the bomb blast. Rishi runs towards the hill area and shouts Lakshmi. He hopes to hear Lakshmi’s response. However, when he fails to do so, Rishi breaks down.

In the coming episode, Rishi cries for Lakshmi and witnesses the car being burnt down. Two men come to Rishi’s aid and make him sit near the tree. Soon, Neelam comes and witnesses her son. She heaves a sigh of relief. However, Neelam witnesses him sitting lost in his thoughts. Meanwhile, Rishi hallucinates being with Lakshmi.

Will Rishi find Lakshmi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti pranks Aishwarya Khare, Shraddha Arya can’t stop laughing
Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti pranks Aishwarya Khare, Shraddha Arya can’t stop laughing
Meet spoiler: Gunwanti attempts to KILL Meet and her unborn baby
Meet spoiler: Gunwanti attempts to KILL Meet and her unborn baby
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to reveal Panchi’s truth to Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to reveal Panchi’s truth to Prachi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh fails to find Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rishabh fails to find Preeta
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads
Latest Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Tamannaah Bhatia takes the tie-dye fashion to next level, here’s how
Surbhi Jyoti melts internet with her smile in latest photo dump
Surbhi Jyoti melts internet with her smile in latest photo dump
I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj
I would love to play a cricket match in front of a huge crowd: Chetan Hansraj
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde spice up vogue game with ease, see snaps
Director Shubham Sinha talks about his dream project Vilina
Director Shubham Sinha talks about his dream project Vilina
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out
Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan Postponed; check Out
Read Latest News