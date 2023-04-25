Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists

Rishi learns about Lakshmi being trapped by terrorists in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi comes to the parliament for a meeting. However, at the entrance, she bumps into a man who places a bomb in her bag. She heads towards the security check-in, but before that, she opens her bag and gets shocked to find a bomb. Lakshmi decides to alert the security people, but soon, the man warns her to stop and follow his orders.

Lakshmi meets an old man to whom she informs about the bomb. Soon, she learns that he is also one of the aids of the terrorist gang. Lakshmi refuses to fulfill their wish, but the terrorist kidnaps Shalu. Lakshmi learns about Shalu being kidnapped. She risks her life to save Shalu’s life.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Malishka go on a date wherein a young girl named Lakshmi is about to get injured in an accident. However, Rishi saves her, and soon he wishes to meet Lakshmi. Rishi reaches the parliament area and learns that terrorists have trapped Lakshmi. The former gets shocked and worries for Lakshmi.

What will happen next? Will Rishi save Lakshmi?

