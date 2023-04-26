Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns terrorist’s bomb blast plan

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi meets an old man to whom she informs about the bomb. Soon, she learns that he is also one of the aids of the terrorist gang. Lakshmi refuses to fulfill their wish, but the terrorist kidnaps Shalu. Lakshmi learns about Shalu being kidnapped. She risks her life to save Shalu’s life.

Rishi and Malishka go on a date wherein a young girl named Lakshmi is about to get injured in an accident. However, Rishi saves her, and soon he wishes to meet Lakshmi. Rishi reaches the parliament area and learns that terrorists have trapped Lakshmi. The former gets shocked and worries for Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Rishi reaches the parliament to meet Lakshmi. He bumps into the terrorist but rushes to meet Lakshmi. Rishi comes face to face with the latter and asks her if she is safe. Soon, Lakshmi hints to him about the earphones and informs him about the terrorist’s plan. Rishi takes one of the earphones and learns about the bomb blast plan.

What will happen next? Will Rishi save Lakshmi?

