Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi on a mission to bring Lakshmi out of mental asylum

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka gets happy after Lakshmi is dragged to the mental asylum. Rishi worries for Lakshmi and decides to get her back anyhow. While Malishka talks about her evil plan with Karishma and Sonal, Neelam overhears the conversation and slaps Malishka for sending Lakshmi to mental asylum. She mentions how Lakshmi is important for Rishi and he is getting worried now.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) goes behind Lakshmi along with Shalu, Ayush and Bani. He witnesses Lakshmi’s emotional state and gets upset. Soon, he lands at the police station and begs in front of the officer for Lakshmi. He asks him to let Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) be out of the mental asylum because she is innocent and needs a house to recover.

In the coming episode, the police inspector informs Rishi that until the hospital doesn’t give a certificate which mentions Lakshmi to be absolutely fine, he cannot do anything. Rishi gets upset but he promises to bring out Lakshmi from mental asylum by hook or by crook. Meanwhile, Lakshmi is dragged inside a dark room at the mental asylum and she breaks down.

