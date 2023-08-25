ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi prepares to welcome Lakshmi home

Lakshmi agrees to return to Oberoi house. Rishi learns about Lakshmi’s return and gets excited. He starts preparing to welcome Lakshmi home in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 12:34:37
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi prepares to welcome Lakshmi home 845570

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Malishka and Rishi step into the same jewellery store where Lakshmi is employed. Upon spotting Lakshmi, Malishka (Maera Mishra) seizes the opportunity to make her jealous. Amid the display of glittering jewelry, Malishka deliberately chooses a resplendent mangalsutra, her intentions clear as she taunts Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) subtly. Adding to the drama, she asks Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) to place the selected mangalsutra around her neck, all the while keenly observing Lakshmi’s reaction.

Rishi and Malishka return home after their jewellery shopping. Neelam witnesses Rishi’s upset face and asks him to stay happy and forget the past. She asks her son to move on in life and forget Lakshmi as she too has forgotten him. However, Rishi mentions that even though he has moved on in life with Malishka he will never forget Lakshmi. Malishka and Neelam get irked by Rishi’s love and concern for Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Aayush comes to meet Lakshmi and requests Lakshmi to return home. Initially, Lakshmi refuses to go but Aayush breaks down in front of her. Soon, Lakshmi agrees to return to Oberoi house. Rishi learns about Lakshmi’s return and gets excited. He starts preparing to welcome Lakshmi home.

OMG! Will Malishka learn about Lakshmi’s return?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
