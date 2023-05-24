Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts mangalsutra on Lakshmi

A saleswoman picks one mangalsutra and gives it to Rishi and asks him to make Lakshmi wear it. While Lakshmi refuses, Rishi takes the mangalsutra and makes Lakshmi wear it in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Rishi decides to turn Lakshmi’s shadow and always be with her to protect her. Rishi discovers from Shalu that Lakshmi and Vikrant are going jewellery shopping and decide to go there. Malishka joins him in shopping, and he easily fools her. Vikrant and Rishi bump into each other as Rishi’s car breaks down. Vikrant offers to help them, and they all head to the same jewellery store. However, Rishi witnesses Vikrant’s rash driving and decides to drive the car for Lakshmi’s protection. This weird behaviour of Rishi confuses Lakshmi and Vikrant.

Rishi, Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka go to the same jewelry shop for wedding shopping. Vikrant decides to buy a ring for Lakshmi. He picks a ring and makes Lakshmi wear it to check the size. Rishi feels jealous and shouts at Vikrant. Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka get shocked by Rishi’s behaviour. Soon, Rishi reveals that the ring ceremony is big and shouldn’t be ruined like this. Vikrant understands Rishi’s point of view and refuses to make Lakshmi wear the ring.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi and Rishi sit together while Malishka and Vikrant head to do their respective work. A saleswoman tells Rishi to select a mangalsutra for Lakshmi. She picks one, gives it to Rishi, and asks him to make Lakshmi wear it. While Lakshmi refuses, Rishi takes the mangalsutra and makes Lakshmi wear it. The latter gets shocked and tries to remove it. She witnesses Vikrant and Malishka coming towards them, taking Rishi along and hiding. She scolds Rishi for making her wear the mangalsutra.

Will Malishka learn about this drama?

