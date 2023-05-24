ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts mangalsutra on Lakshmi

A saleswoman picks one mangalsutra and gives it to Rishi and asks him to make Lakshmi wear it. While Lakshmi refuses, Rishi takes the mangalsutra and makes Lakshmi wear it in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 May,2023 11:19:51
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts mangalsutra on Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Rishi decides to turn Lakshmi’s shadow and always be with her to protect her. Rishi discovers from Shalu that Lakshmi and Vikrant are going jewellery shopping and decide to go there. Malishka joins him in shopping, and he easily fools her. Vikrant and Rishi bump into each other as Rishi’s car breaks down. Vikrant offers to help them, and they all head to the same jewellery store. However, Rishi witnesses Vikrant’s rash driving and decides to drive the car for Lakshmi’s protection. This weird behaviour of Rishi confuses Lakshmi and Vikrant.

Rishi, Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka go to the same jewelry shop for wedding shopping. Vikrant decides to buy a ring for Lakshmi. He picks a ring and makes Lakshmi wear it to check the size. Rishi feels jealous and shouts at Vikrant. Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka get shocked by Rishi’s behaviour. Soon, Rishi reveals that the ring ceremony is big and shouldn’t be ruined like this. Vikrant understands Rishi’s point of view and refuses to make Lakshmi wear the ring.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi and Rishi sit together while Malishka and Vikrant head to do their respective work. A saleswoman tells Rishi to select a mangalsutra for Lakshmi. She picks one, gives it to Rishi, and asks him to make Lakshmi wear it. While Lakshmi refuses, Rishi takes the mangalsutra and makes Lakshmi wear it. The latter gets shocked and tries to remove it. She witnesses Vikrant and Malishka coming towards them, taking Rishi along and hiding. She scolds Rishi for making her wear the mangalsutra.

Will Malishka learn about this drama?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir arrives at Prachi's house for Khushi's birthday party
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir arrives at Prachi's house for Khushi's birthday party
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi ruins Vikrant and Lakshmi’s cute moment
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi ruins Vikrant and Lakshmi’s cute moment
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer breaks down post Palki and Ketan’s engagement
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer breaks down post Palki and Ketan’s engagement
Meet spoiler: Meet and Manmeet try to uncover big mystery behind Cheeku’s abduction
Meet spoiler: Meet and Manmeet try to uncover big mystery behind Cheeku’s abduction
From Anupamaa To Prachi: Pati, Patni Aur Pain
From Anupamaa To Prachi: Pati, Patni Aur Pain
Meet spoiler: Cheeku’s life in danger
Meet spoiler: Cheeku’s life in danger
Latest Stories
I can see the entire skyline of Mumbai from the window view I have in my house: Smita Singh
I can see the entire skyline of Mumbai from the window view I have in my house: Smita Singh
Shubman Gill likes 'open letter' to Virat Kohli and RCB fans for attacking his sister, check out
Shubman Gill likes 'open letter' to Virat Kohli and RCB fans for attacking his sister, check out
Shriya Saran's moment of joy with ace designer Manish Malhotra
Shriya Saran's moment of joy with ace designer Manish Malhotra
Anushka Shetty's special shoutout for team 'Ustaad'
Anushka Shetty's special shoutout for team 'Ustaad'
RIP: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passes away
RIP: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passes away
Shruti Haasan is a goth flower child, see pics
Shruti Haasan is a goth flower child, see pics
Read Latest News