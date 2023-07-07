Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi refuses to marry Malishka

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Saloni comes to the room and gets shocked to see Vikrant unconscious. She tries to wake him up, but soon Malishka enters the room. Malishka confronts Saloni about the drink she had given her earlier. Suspicious of its contents, Malishka accuses Saloni of tampering with the drink, certain that something was added to it.

Saloni finds herself at a loss for words as she fears getting exposed. However, Saloni handles the situation. Soon, Vikrant gains consciousness and hides behind the couch. Rishi wakes up, and Malishka informs the family. Lakshmi goes home without meeting Rishi. However, Rishi asks for Lakshmi at the hospital. When the family fails to find Lakshmi at the hospital, Rishi heads home to meet her.

In the coming episode, Rishi speaks to Lakshmi and reveals that Vikrant is not a good guy for her. He also mentions that Vikrant is already a married man. When Lakshmi does not respond to Rishi’s allegations against Vikrant, Rishi keeps his hand on Lakshmi’s head and mentions that he is telling the truth. Soon, Malishka enters the picture and questions Rishi whether he is interested in marrying her. Rishi refuses to marry her, which shocks Malishka.

What will happen next? How will Malishka react?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!