Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi reveals about Vikrant’s affair to Lakshmi

Rishi reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant is having an affair and he is stuck with his girlfriend inside. Rishi also mentions that Vikrant is not a right for Lakshmi in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jun,2023 11:05:43
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi reveals about Vikrant’s affair to Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Aayush and Shalu make a plan to get hold of Vikrant’s phone. Aayush takes Vikrant along and indulges him in dancing with Shalu and Bani. Soon, Neha grabs this opportunity and steals her phone. Aayush and Shalu get happy when finally, they have Vikrant’s phone in their hand. Aayush discovers that Vikrant is chatting with his ‘Jaan’. Aayush and Shalu get shocked after learning his secret.

Vikrant’s girlfriend comes to the venue. He sneaks her inside a room. Soon, she confesses her love for him and cries. Rishi, who is passing by the room, overhears their conversation and goes to see inside the room. Rishi watches a girl hugging Vikrant through the keyhole and gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Rishi brings Virendra, Lakshmi, and his entire family, near the room wherein Vikrant is locked with his girlfriend, Saloni. Rishi asks Vikrant to open the door. The latter gets shocked and fears being exposed. Soon, Lakshmi questions Rishi about his behavior. Rishi reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant is having an affair, and he is stuck with his girlfriend inside. Rishi also mentions that Vikrant is not a right for Lakshmi.

What will happen next? Will Rishi succeed in exposing Vikrant?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News