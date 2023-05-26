ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Lakshmi from being caught by Vikrant  

Vikrant witnesses Rishi and questions about Lakshmi. Rishi lies and reveals that he has no idea about Lakshmi. Vikrant leaves to find Lakshmi in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 May,2023 11:35:51
Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. As per the plot, Lakshmi and Rishi sit together while Malishka and Vikrant head to do their respective work. A saleswoman tells Rishi to select a mangalsutra for Lakshmi. She picks one, gives it to Rishi, and asks him to make Lakshmi wear it. While Lakshmi refuses, Rishi takes the mangalsutra and makes Lakshmi wear it. The latter gets shocked and tries to remove it.

Lakshmi witnesses Vikrant and Malishka approaching them, taking Rishi along and hiding. She scolds Rishi for making her wear the mangalsutra. As they go missing, Vikrant, Malishka, Aayush, and Shalu look for Lakshmi and Rishi. On the other hand, Lakshmi and Rishi have a cute nok-jhok wherein Rishi pulls Lakshmi closer and shares his feelings. He reveals that he loves her. Lakshmi gets emotional as Rishi pours his heart out. Rishi questions Lakshmi about her feelings, but she pushes Rishi away and scolds him for his behaviour.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi leaves Rishi and goes to the diamond section of the jewellery store. She finds no one at the section and cries. Rishi follows her and apologizes for his behaviour. He helps Lakshmi to remove the mangalsutra. However, they hear Vikrant approaching, and soon Lakshmi hides behind the pillar. Vikrant witnesses Rishi and questions about Lakshmi. Rishi lies and reveals that he has no idea about Lakshmi. Vikrant leaves to find Lakshmi.

Will Rishi manage to remove the mangalsutra?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News