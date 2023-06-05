ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi scolds Aayush and Shalu for doubting Vikrant

Rishi gets angry at Aayush and Shalu for doubting on Vikrant. Rishi asks Aayush and Shalu to stay quiet until Lakshmi and Vikrant’s wedding in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jun,2023 12:54:35
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi scolds Aayush and Shalu for doubting Vikrant

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Aayush and Shalu spy on Vikrant. Soon, the delivery guy comes to the door, and Vikrant receives the mangalsutra parcel. Aayush gets shocked to see Vikrant. Later, Aayush and Shalu bring a ladder and try to peep inside the house. Aayush witnesses a girl named Sweety hugging Vikrant, and the latter kisses her on the forehead.

Aayush calls Rishi and informs him about Vikrant’s girlfriend Sweety. Rishi gets shocked and decides to inform Lakshmi. However, he first decides to catch Vikrant red-handed and then inform Lakshmi. Rishi goes to the address sent by Aayush. They all barge in together. However, Rishi fails to find Sweety inside, and Vikrant is saved from getting exposed.

In the coming episode, Vikrant gets happy as he is saved from exposure. Meanwhile, Rishi gets angry at Aayush and Shalu for doubting Vikrant. He mentions how they don’t want Lakshmi to marry Vikrant hence they are trying to make false accusations against Vikrant. Rishi believes that Vikrant is a good human and that Lakshmi deserves him. Hence, he asks Aayush and Shalu to stay quiet until their wedding.

OMG! Will Vikrant marry Lakshmi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki confronts Rajveer at Luthra house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki confronts Rajveer at Luthra house
I love the company of my better half and daughter during travel: Mohsin Khan of Kumkum Bhagya fame
I love the company of my better half and daughter during travel: Mohsin Khan of Kumkum Bhagya fame
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get married
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get married
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha's struggle continues in the duct
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After Rajveer, Preeta goes to Luthra house 
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: After Rajveer, Preeta goes to Luthra house 
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kairav seeks Akshara's help
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kairav seeks Akshara's help
Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star - Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar
Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star - Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar and Dimple exchange garlands
Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar and Dimple exchange garlands
Bringing the pure musical romantic love story of the year, the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is finally here
Bringing the pure musical romantic love story of the year, the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is finally here
'Bigg Boss' babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of 'black magic'
'Bigg Boss' babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of 'black magic'
“I interacted with the florists and flower vendors at the flower market, observed their body language to attain perfection for my character,” Says Neha Solanki on her experience visiting the most popular Mumbai flower market
“I interacted with the florists and flower vendors at the flower market, observed their body language to attain perfection for my character,” Says Neha Solanki on her experience visiting the most popular Mumbai flower market
Read Latest News