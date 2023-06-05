Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi scolds Aayush and Shalu for doubting Vikrant

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Aayush and Shalu spy on Vikrant. Soon, the delivery guy comes to the door, and Vikrant receives the mangalsutra parcel. Aayush gets shocked to see Vikrant. Later, Aayush and Shalu bring a ladder and try to peep inside the house. Aayush witnesses a girl named Sweety hugging Vikrant, and the latter kisses her on the forehead.

Aayush calls Rishi and informs him about Vikrant’s girlfriend Sweety. Rishi gets shocked and decides to inform Lakshmi. However, he first decides to catch Vikrant red-handed and then inform Lakshmi. Rishi goes to the address sent by Aayush. They all barge in together. However, Rishi fails to find Sweety inside, and Vikrant is saved from getting exposed.

In the coming episode, Vikrant gets happy as he is saved from exposure. Meanwhile, Rishi gets angry at Aayush and Shalu for doubting Vikrant. He mentions how they don’t want Lakshmi to marry Vikrant hence they are trying to make false accusations against Vikrant. Rishi believes that Vikrant is a good human and that Lakshmi deserves him. Hence, he asks Aayush and Shalu to stay quiet until their wedding.

OMG! Will Vikrant marry Lakshmi?

