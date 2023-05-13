ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi shouts at Vikrant for being careless  

Vikrant gets busy and Lakshmi faces trouble. Rishi witnesses Lakshmi in trouble and gets shocked. He runs to help her. Later, Rishi gets angry at Vikrant for being careless towards Lakshmi in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 May,2023 14:55:54
Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi comes to talk to Lakshmi. However, he witnesses an injury on her feet and tries to look at it. Malishka enters the room and lashes out at Rishi for coming close to Lakshmi. She asks Rishi to stay away from Lakshmi as she is getting married. Malishka takes Rishi along with him. Later, Lakshmi gets ready for her roka ceremony, and Rishi comes to see her. The latter gets mesmerized by Lakshmi’s beauty and asks Shalu to put a kaala teeka.

The priest starts the roka ceremony. Lakshmi and Vikrant’s parents perform rituals as the priest informs them. Soon, the priest announces that Lakshmi and Vikrant are engaged. Vikrant’s Bhabhi decides to click on the couple’s photo. Vikrant puts his hand around Lakshmi’s shoulder and holds her hand. Rishi witnesses their closeness and gets jealous. He also breaks down and runs to his room to hide his emotions.

In the coming episode, Vikrant gets busy, and Lakshmi faces trouble. Rishi witnesses Lakshmi in trouble and gets shocked. He runs to help her. Later, Rishi gets angry at Vikrant for being careless towards Lakshmi. He also mentions that he doesn’t deserve Lakshmi after the incident. Lakshmi and Vikrant get shocked to hear Rishi’s statement.

How will Lakshmi react?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

