Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi takes responsibility for Lakshmi’s roka ceremony

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Neelam reveals Karishma about Panditji’s warning for Lakshmi. Hence, Neelam makes a big decision. She decides to take Rishi away from Lakshmi to protect him. Neelam comes to talk to Rishi and tells him that they have to go to trith yatra to do a Pooja for his and Lakshmi’s well-being. Rishi asks to take Lakshmi along. However, Neelam reveals that only he has to go as the dosh is on him.

Lakshmi goes to meet Vikrant and his family. They all go out together to bond with each other. Vikrant’s Bhabhi mentions to her mother-in-law that Vikrant and Lakshmi’s relationship should be fixed. Hence, they decide to do their roka. Vikrant’s mother informs Lakshmi and Vikrant about the roka happening the next day.

In the coming episode, Neelam loses her balance and falls off the stairs. Rishi rushes towards her and calls the doctor. The latter informs Neelam’s BP is high, hence she felt dizzy and lost her balance. The doctor advises Neelam for bed rest. Rishi follows the doctor’s advice and cancels the tirth yatra plan. He also decides to take responsibility for Lakshmi’s roka ceremony.

Will Lakshmi’s roka ceremony happen successfully?

