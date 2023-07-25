ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to find big evidence against Vikrant

Mayur reveals that Vikrant is married, and he has a photo of his wife. Rishi requests him to give the photo so that he can expose Vikrant. Mayur decides to get for him. Rishi gets happy to finally find a big evidence against Vikrant in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 16:13:31
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to find a big evidence against Vikrant 837371

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Aayush applies haldi on Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) face, and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) cleverly distracts him and applies haldi on Vikrant, leaving everyone amused. Meanwhile, Aayush seizes the opportunity and playfully smears haldi on Lakshmi’s face. The family gets surprised by their moves. However, the family completes the haldi ceremony.

Later, Aayush and Rishi are determined to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding and try every possible move. However, despite their efforts, Vikrant manages to spoil all their plans. Frustrated with their failed attempts, Aayush hatches a new plan and decides to send goons to disrupt the wedding festivity and prevent the marriage from taking place. The goons attack Vikrant and beat him up. Aayush’s plan fails, and Vikrant saves himself and comes to the temple. Vikrant and Saloni see someone from their past and get worried. Later, Rishi sees Vikrant acting suspiciously and keeps an eye on him.

In the coming episode, Rishi witnesses the man from whom Vikrant and Saloni hide. He soon meets the Mayur guy and questions him about Vikrant’s marriage. Mayur reveals that Vikrant is married, and he has a photo of his wife. Rishi requests him to give the photo so that he can expose Vikrant. Mayur decides to get for him. Rishi gets happy to find a big piece of evidence against Vikrant finally.

What will happen next? Will Rishi finally expose Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida orders Dua to work for Haider Designs? 837366
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida orders Dua to work for Haider Designs?
Maitree spoiler: Maitree's close encounter with a Tiger 837347
Maitree spoiler: Maitree’s close encounter with a Tiger
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya refuses to help Preeta 837194
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya refuses to help Preeta
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets engaged to Bitti 837185
Meet spoiler: Shlok gets engaged to Bitti
Exclusive: Aleeza Khan to enter Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan 837178
Exclusive: Aleeza Khan to enter Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to kill Mohan 837026
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to kill Mohan
Latest Stories
My dream date destination would be Eiffel Tower, Paris: Rajath Sain 837398
My dream date destination would be Eiffel Tower, Paris: Rajath Sain
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag will be re-released on August 6th in selected theaters for hearing and speech-impaired people 837382
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag will be re-released on August 6th in selected theaters for hearing and speech-impaired people
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhna’s cute nok-jhok moment 837374
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhna’s cute nok-jhok moment
'Kick' counts 9 years: When Salman Khan played the most loved Devil 837373
‘Kick’ counts 9 years: When Salman Khan played the most loved Devil
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi struggles to find shelter 837357
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi struggles to find shelter
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram to misunderstand Priya 837368
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram to misunderstand Priya
Read Latest News