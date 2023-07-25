Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi to find big evidence against Vikrant

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Aayush applies haldi on Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) face, and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) cleverly distracts him and applies haldi on Vikrant, leaving everyone amused. Meanwhile, Aayush seizes the opportunity and playfully smears haldi on Lakshmi’s face. The family gets surprised by their moves. However, the family completes the haldi ceremony.

Later, Aayush and Rishi are determined to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding and try every possible move. However, despite their efforts, Vikrant manages to spoil all their plans. Frustrated with their failed attempts, Aayush hatches a new plan and decides to send goons to disrupt the wedding festivity and prevent the marriage from taking place. The goons attack Vikrant and beat him up. Aayush’s plan fails, and Vikrant saves himself and comes to the temple. Vikrant and Saloni see someone from their past and get worried. Later, Rishi sees Vikrant acting suspiciously and keeps an eye on him.

In the coming episode, Rishi witnesses the man from whom Vikrant and Saloni hide. He soon meets the Mayur guy and questions him about Vikrant’s marriage. Mayur reveals that Vikrant is married, and he has a photo of his wife. Rishi requests him to give the photo so that he can expose Vikrant. Mayur decides to get for him. Rishi gets happy to find a big piece of evidence against Vikrant finally.

What will happen next? Will Rishi finally expose Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!