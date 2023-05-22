Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi turns Lakshmi’s shadow

Rishi witnesses Vikrant’s rash driving and decides to drive the car for Lakshmi’s protection. This weird behaviour of Rishi confuses Lakshmi and Vikrant in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is churning out interesting episodes for its loyal audiences. As seen so far, Karishma witnesses Lakshmi wearing mangalsutra. She asks her to remove it and gear up for her wedding with Vikrant. Lakshmi breaks down while removing the mangalsutra, and Rishi notices her. The latter also cries and goes to speak to his mom Neelam. He mentions to her that Lakshmi is his life. Soon, Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi in front of Neelam, and the latter gets shocked.

Rishi witnesses Neelam and Karishma rushing outside the house to meet a priest. He follows them. The priest reveals to Neelam and Karishma that Lakshmi’s life is in danger and she will face many troubles in the coming days. Rishi overhears their conversation and gets shocked to know about the danger in Lakshmi’s life. Rishi confronts Neelam and decides to protect Lakshmi from all the danger.

In the coming episode, Rishi decides to turn Lakshmi’s shadow and be with her all the time to protect her. Rishi discovers from Shalu that Lakshmi and Vikrant are going jewellery shopping and decide to go there. Malishka joins him in shopping, and he easily fools her. Vikrant and Rishi bump into each other as Rishi’s car breaks down. Vikrant offers to help them, and they all head to the same jewellery store. However, Rishi witnesses Vikrant’s rash driving and decides to drive the car for Lakshmi’s protection. This weird behaviour of Rishi confuses Lakshmi and Vikrant.

Will Lakshmi learn about the danger to her life?

