ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi turns Lakshmi’s shadow

Rishi witnesses Vikrant’s rash driving and decides to drive the car for Lakshmi’s protection. This weird behaviour of Rishi confuses Lakshmi and Vikrant in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 May,2023 13:02:56
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi turns Lakshmi’s shadow

Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is churning out interesting episodes for its loyal audiences. As seen so far, Karishma witnesses Lakshmi wearing mangalsutra. She asks her to remove it and gear up for her wedding with Vikrant. Lakshmi breaks down while removing the mangalsutra, and Rishi notices her. The latter also cries and goes to speak to his mom Neelam. He mentions to her that Lakshmi is his life. Soon, Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi in front of Neelam, and the latter gets shocked.

Rishi witnesses Neelam and Karishma rushing outside the house to meet a priest. He follows them. The priest reveals to Neelam and Karishma that Lakshmi’s life is in danger and she will face many troubles in the coming days. Rishi overhears their conversation and gets shocked to know about the danger in Lakshmi’s life. Rishi confronts Neelam and decides to protect Lakshmi from all the danger.

In the coming episode, Rishi decides to turn Lakshmi’s shadow and be with her all the time to protect her. Rishi discovers from Shalu that Lakshmi and Vikrant are going jewellery shopping and decide to go there. Malishka joins him in shopping, and he easily fools her. Vikrant and Rishi bump into each other as Rishi’s car breaks down. Vikrant offers to help them, and they all head to the same jewellery store. However, Rishi witnesses Vikrant’s rash driving and decides to drive the car for Lakshmi’s protection. This weird behaviour of Rishi confuses Lakshmi and Vikrant.

Will Lakshmi learn about the danger to her life?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Meet refuses to send Cheeku with an unknown couple
Meet spoiler: Meet refuses to send Cheeku with an unknown couple
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to protect Lakshmi’s life  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to protect Lakshmi’s life  
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav finds Sid being Ram and Priya’s murderer
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav finds Sid being Ram and Priya’s murderer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer share an emotional moment
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki and Rajveer share an emotional moment
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi bails out Ranbir
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi bails out Ranbir
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi convinces Radha to live
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi convinces Radha to live
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta roped in for Colors TV's Shiv Shakti
Exclusive: Dinesh Mehta roped in for Colors TV's Shiv Shakti
Hunar Hale reveals her ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date
Hunar Hale reveals her ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date
Voice Of Punjab Chhota Champ -9 Starts May 22 on PTC Punjabi
Voice Of Punjab Chhota Champ -9 Starts May 22 on PTC Punjabi
Inspiration can be found everywhere, but I crave for freedom: Priyanka Karunakaran
Inspiration can be found everywhere, but I crave for freedom: Priyanka Karunakaran
Tanu Weds Manu Returns Completes 8 Years
Tanu Weds Manu Returns Completes 8 Years
2018 Review: Supremely Inspiring Masterpiece
2018 Review: Supremely Inspiring Masterpiece
Read Latest News