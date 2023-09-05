Television | Spoilers

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, entertains audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Malishka and Neelam decide to head out for the wedding shopping. However, before leaving Neelam asks Malishka to put toran (decorative door hanging). While Malishka puts the toran, Lakshmi helps her. As soon as Malishka tries to come down the stairs, she slips and falls. Lakshmi holds Malishka (Maera Mishra) and saves her from getting hurt.

In the coming episode, Malishka asks Lakshmi to do her makeup for the engagement party. Lakshmi agrees to do so and help Malishka get ready for her big day. However, while Lakshmi is applying makeup products, she witnesses Malishka’s face turning red and puffy and gets scared. Malishka sees herself in the mirror and gets angry at Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for ruining her big day.

In the coming episode, Rishi defends Lakshmi when Neelam, Karishma, and Malishka blame her for the mishap that happened on the engagement day. Soon, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) calls the doctor to treat Malishka’s rashes. The doctor visits Oberoi’s house and slowly Malishka’s face redness reduces. Malishka gets happy and hugs Rishi for saving her on her big day.

Will Rishi find out the real culprit?

