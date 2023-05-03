Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi worries about Lakshmi’s life

The terrorist holds the minister hostage and decides to kill Rishi. On the other hand, the bomb gets activated again. Lakshmi takes the bomb in a car and throws it in an isolated place. However, while she goes near the cliff, the bomb blast, and her car falls off the cliff. Rishi worries about Lakshmi’s life in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi comes to Lakshmi and tells her he feels she is in danger. Rishi overhears the terrorist speaking to Lakshmi, and later, they decide to save everyone. Lakshmi tells the minister that a bomb has been planted in the arena, and they must ensure everyone is evacuated.

Meanwhile, Rishi goes to handle the terrorist. Soon, a tussle ensues between Rishi and the terrorist. The latter holds Rishi hostage and asks Lakshmi to bring the minister to a spot. Lakshmi sends the minister to the spot as Rishi’s life is in danger. Meanwhile, she defuses the bomb. The terrorist holds the minister hostage and decides to kill Rishi. On the other hand, the bomb gets activated again. Lakshmi takes the bomb in a car and throws it in an isolated place. However, while she goes near the cliff, the bomb blast, and her car falls off the cliff.

In the coming episode, Neelam feels guilty as she regrets not informing Lakshmi about the threat to her life. Neelam, Virendra, and Vikrant worry for Lakshmi and Rishi. Meanwhile, Rishi learns that Lakshmi has gone towards a cliff and decides to follow her. Rishi worries for Lakshmi’s life.

Will Rishi save Lakshmi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.