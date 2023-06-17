Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, has kept viewers hooked on its ongoing episodes by unfolding exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Vikrant states that Rishi must apologize to him. Rishi rebukes him and mentions that he doesn’t wish to see Vikrant’s face. Lakshmi raises her voice, mentions that she will proceed with the wedding, and requests Rishi not to create more problems.

Vikrant speaks to Lakshmi, wherein the latter apologizes to him on Rishi’s behalf. Vikrant understands Lakshmi’s point of view. He agrees to take his relationship with Lakshmi forward and forget the entire drama with him. Vikrant agrees to the engagement, and this irks Rishi. Soon, the family gears up for Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement.

In the coming episode, Rishi is determined to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement hence he asks the family members to watch an unseen video to prove Vikrant is a wrong man. Rishi asks Aayush to play a video, which is important evidence against Vikrant. While Aayush plays the video, Vikrant fears being exposed.

What will happen next? Will Rishi expose Vikrant?

