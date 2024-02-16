Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rohan plans Lakshmi and Rishi’s meet

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Parvati’s principal tells Lakshmi about sending Parvati to the city for a program on the school’s behalf. Initially, Lakshmi hesitate to send Parvati but later agrees. Meanwhile, Rishi also agrees to send Rohan to Gurdaspur where Lakshmi resides. However, he decides to speak to the principal of the school. While he calls on the school number, Lakshmi answers the call and Rishi gets shocked to hear Lakshmi’s voice.

Rishi and Rohan come to Gurdaspur in their car. While their car is parked, a few goons witness the car keys and decides to steal the car. However, Parvati witnesses them and fights with them to get the keys back. Rishi watches Parvati and goes to her rescue but the goons get scared and run away. Parvati and Rishi finally meet each other and share a cute moment.

In the coming episode, Parvati and Rohan play with each other in the school’s park while Rishi goes to meet the principal. Lakshmi witnesses Rohan and Parvati’s cute bond and gets happy. Rohan then asks Lakshmi to meet his father and asks her to come along. Meanwhile, Shalu comes and takes Lakshmi and Parvati along to the store room.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 854 15 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Parvati witnesses goons and fights with them to get the car keys back. Rishi watches Parvati and goes to her rescue but the goons get scared and run away. Parvati and Rishi finally meet each other.