Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rohan’s phone gets destroyed, fails to send Lakshmi’s video to Rishi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Neelam, Rishi, Parvati and other family members sit for their dinner. However, as soon as Neelam is about to take her first bite, Parvati goes and stop her. Neelam gets angry at Parvati. However, the little girl explains that the food has excess slat which can hamper her health hence she stopped her. Neelam gets surprised and Rishi takes Parvati for saving her mother from eating spoiled food.

Rishi takes special care of Parvati as he feels she is related to him. Parvati requests Rishi to tie her hair and he agrees. However, Neelam witnesses Rishi tying Parvati’s hair and gets angry. She also talks ill about Parvati and calls her badtameez. Parvati gets upset and calls her mother. Parvati breaks down in front of her mother and complaints about Neelam. Lakshmi tries to explain Parvati.

In the coming episode, Rohan decides to send Lakshmi’s video to Rishi. However, unfortunately, he fails to find his phone. Later, he comes to know that his phone is destroyed and he gets upset. Rishi calls Lakshmi to speak to Rohan. The latter tells Rishi about his broken phone. However, Rishi promises to buy him a new phone. Meanwhile, following Lakshmi’s advice, Parvati tries to win Neelam’s heart. However, she asks Parvati to leave.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 879 12 March 2024 Written Episode Update

