Lakshmi comes to Oberoi mansion along with Shalu. However, Karishma stops her from entering the house. Saloni comes and drags Lakshmi out of the house in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, entertains audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Virendra bestows upon Lakshmi the responsibility of arranging Rishi’s marriage. This unexpected decision triggers a storm of emotions, particularly with Neelam, who vehemently opposes Lakshmi’s involvement and takes a drastic stand. The confrontation escalates until Dadi firmly asserts Lakshmi’s awaiting arrival. Neelam’s anger intensifies, pushing her to make a choice to leave the house. Virendra tries to speak to Neelam but she refuses to change her decision.

Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) prepares to head to the Oberoi mansion. However, she informs Bani and Shalu that she will be residing in the house till Rishi’s marriage and later will return to her house. On the other hand, Malishka gets angry with Lakshmi’s return and speaks to her friend. Soon, Vikrant makes an entry and offers to help Malishka (Maera Mishra) in her mission to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Vikrant pledges to ruin Lakshmi and Rishi’s lives.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi comes to the Oberoi mansion along with Shalu. However, Karishma stops her from entering the house. Soon, she starts insulting her but Shalu takes a stand for her sister. Saloni comes and drags Lakshmi out of the house. She reveals to Lakshmi that Neelam will leave the house if she enters. Lakshmi gets shocked and decides to leave again. However, Virendra and Dadi stop Lakshmi.

OMG! Will Lakshmi’s return mark Neelam’s exit?

