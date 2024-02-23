Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu warns Lakshmi to not go to the city

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi returns home and informs Neelam about Rohan staying in Gurdaspur at Lakshmi teacher’s house. Neelam gets angry hearing the name Lakshmi and asks Rishi to bring back Rohan. When Rishi tries to calm Neelam and explain her the situation, she decides to herself go and get Rohan from Lakshmi’s house. However, Dadi stops Neelam.

Lakshmi takes special care of Rohan which makes Parvati jealous and she plays pranks with Rohan. Soon, Rohan and Parvati end up fighting and Lakshmi tries to solve their fights. However, Lakshmi decides to teach them a lesson to love each other. Hence, she comes up with a plan wherein she puts them in such a situation wherein they showcase care and love for each other. Lakshmi gets happy when the two unite and come together. Later, the principal asks Lakshmi to go to the city for the school function.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi returns home and reveals to Shalu about the principal’s decision to send her to city for the function. However, Shalu asks Lakshmi to not go to the city as it would revive her old memories. Lakshmi gets into dilemma and thinks about her decision to go to the city. Meanwhile, Rishi decides to go to the airport to receive Lakshmi teacher.

