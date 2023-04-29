Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Terrorist holds Rishi hostage

Terrorist holds Rishi hostage in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi takes one of the earphones and learns about the bomb blast plan. Rishi and Lakshmi join hands and decide to save everyone from the bomb blast. Lakshmi decides to go to the parliament head office to save the minister. Rishi goes to fool the terrorists. He stops the terrorist along with some security people and fights with him. Rishi also holds him at gunpoint.

Later, the terrorist drops the remote of the bomb, and Rishi goes to destroy it. However, the terrorist points a gun at him and others, revealing the remote as a duplicate. Rishi worries and decides to locate the real remote. Meanwhile, Lakshmi talks to the minister and reveals to him that his life is in danger. Lakshmi asks the minister to leave the parliament.

In the coming episode, Rishi and the terrorist fight, and the latter makes Rishi unconscious. Soon, the terrorist calls Lakshmi and asks the minister to give the required papers. On the other hand, he also informs Lakshmi that her husband Rishi is held hostage.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi save Rishi’s life?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.