ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s roka ceremony gets fixed

Vikrant’s Bhabhi mentions to her mother-in-law that Vikrant and Lakshmi’s relationship should be fixed. Hence, they decide to do their roka in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 May,2023 11:47:25
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s roka ceremony gets fixed

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi gains consciousness and finds Lakshmi. He wakes up the latter, and the two hug each other. Police witness them and rescue the two. Neelam hugs Rishi and scolds her for being negligent. Meanwhile, Virendra, Shalu, Vikrant, and Dadi meet Lakshmi and praise her. Oberoi family brings Rishi and Lakshmi home.

Neelam reveals Karishma about Panditji’s warning for Lakshmi. Hence, Neelam makes a big decision. She decides to take Rishi away from Lakshmi to protect him. Neelam comes to talk to Rishi and tells him that they have to go to trith yatra to do a Pooja for his and Lakshmi’s well-being. Rishi asks to take Lakshmi along. However, Neelam reveals that only he has to go as the dosh is on him.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi goes to meet Vikrant and his family. They all go out together to bond with each other. Vikrant’s Bhabhi mentions to her mother-in-law that Vikrant and Lakshmi’s relationship should be fixed. Hence, they decide to do their roka. Vikrant’s mother informs Lakshmi and Vikrant about the roka happening the next day.

Will Rishi attend Lakshmi’s roka ceremony?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Vaibhavi Mahajan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive: Vaibhavi Mahajan to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya decides to hurt Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya decides to hurt Preeta
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Jagdish agrees to Yash and Pooja’s alliance
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Jagdish agrees to Yash and Pooja’s alliance
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: After Prachi, Ranbir fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: After Prachi, Ranbir fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam’s extreme step to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam’s extreme step to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Latest Stories
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police issues lookout against man accused of using gangster Goldy Brar's name
I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni
I feel sexy all the time: Jayshree Soni
Dancing is the best way to burn calories: Hetal Yadav
Dancing is the best way to burn calories: Hetal Yadav
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Somebody I Used To Know Review: A Romcom That Tries Your Patience In A good Way
Somebody I Used To Know Review: A Romcom That Tries Your Patience In A good Way
Read Latest News