Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s roka ceremony gets fixed

Vikrant’s Bhabhi mentions to her mother-in-law that Vikrant and Lakshmi’s relationship should be fixed. Hence, they decide to do their roka in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi gains consciousness and finds Lakshmi. He wakes up the latter, and the two hug each other. Police witness them and rescue the two. Neelam hugs Rishi and scolds her for being negligent. Meanwhile, Virendra, Shalu, Vikrant, and Dadi meet Lakshmi and praise her. Oberoi family brings Rishi and Lakshmi home.

Neelam reveals Karishma about Panditji’s warning for Lakshmi. Hence, Neelam makes a big decision. She decides to take Rishi away from Lakshmi to protect him. Neelam comes to talk to Rishi and tells him that they have to go to trith yatra to do a Pooja for his and Lakshmi’s well-being. Rishi asks to take Lakshmi along. However, Neelam reveals that only he has to go as the dosh is on him.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi goes to meet Vikrant and his family. They all go out together to bond with each other. Vikrant’s Bhabhi mentions to her mother-in-law that Vikrant and Lakshmi’s relationship should be fixed. Hence, they decide to do their roka. Vikrant’s mother informs Lakshmi and Vikrant about the roka happening the next day.

Will Rishi attend Lakshmi’s roka ceremony?

