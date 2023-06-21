ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Malishka get shocked to see Lakshmi and Rishi's close moment

Lakshmi wakes up takes Rishi’s name and goes to look out for him. Lakshmi witnesses safe and hugs him. Vikrant and Malishka come to Rishi’s room and get shocked to see them close in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 17:22:46
Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishi is determined to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement; hence he asks the family members to watch an unseen video to prove Vikrant is a wrong man. Rishi asks Aayush to play a video, which is important evidence against Vikrant. While Aayush plays the video, Vikrant fears being exposed. However, he fails to expose Vikrant as Saloni deletes the video on time. Finally, Vikrant and Lakshmi get engaged.

Lakshmi goes to the outhouse to bring a missing item that she needs to give to panditji. Rishi follows her and tries to speak to her. Lakshmi ignores him. While Lakshmi tries to find the item, the ceiling starts falling. Lakshmi pulls Rishi towards her and saves him. The damaged ceiling of the outhouse starts collapsing, which puts Rishi and Lakshmi’s lives in danger. However, Rishi saves Lakshmi and brings her safely out of the outhouse.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi remains unconscious after the incident, and Rishi worries for her. However, Neelam asks him to focus on his injuries as Vikrant is there to care for Lakshmi. Later, Rishi goes to his room, and Lakshmi gains consciousness. She wakes up, takes Rishi’s name, and looks out for him. Lakshmi witnesses him safe and hugs him. Vikrant and Malishka come to Rishi’s room and get shocked to see them close.

What will happen next? How will Vikrant react to this drama?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

