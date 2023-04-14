Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi tells Rishi that she wishes to leave the family and not cause more problems for anyone. Rishi tells Lakshmi that he won’t let her get married to Vikrant if he doesn’t deserve her. Malishka sees the two talking and gets furious.

Vikrant meets everyone at the Oberoi mansion. He requests the family to allow him to meet Lakshmi in person. The two go to speak to each other. During their conversation, Lakshmi reveals to Vikrant her marriage with Rishi. He gets shocked and comes to talk to his family. Vikrant refuses to marry Lakshmi in front of the family. Neelam gets shocked. He reveals the reason and mentions that he needs time to know more about Lakshmi and can’t make a big decision in just one meeting.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi reveals to the family that she informed Vikrant about her marriage with Rishi as she doesn’t want to start the relationship based on a lie. But she informs everyone that she likes Vikrant. Later, Lakshmi gets a call from Vikrant, who invites her to a dinner date with him.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi agree to go on a date with Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.