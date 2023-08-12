ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant runs away from police custody

Vikrant shoots at Rishi. However, Rishi has a narrow escape. However, as the family run towards him for his aid, Vikrant makes a daring getaway in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Aug,2023 12:14:32
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) exposes the truth about Vikrant in front of the whole family. He sends across Vikrant and Saloni’s marriage photos to all. Finally, Vikrant also confesses being married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal). Seeing all the evidence, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) finally calls off the wedding with Vikrant.

Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) gets aggressive, holds Dadi hostage, and puts a knife to her neck. He threatens to kill Dadi if Lakshmi refuses to marry him. Soon, Lakshmi agrees to the marriage to save Dadi. However, Rishi steps in and fights with Vikrant. The latter then put a knife on Lakshmi’s neck. But the police arrive at Oberoi mansion and arrest Vikrant.

In the coming episode, Vikrant exposes Malishka. However, Malishka’s quick thinking allows her to escape the impending consequences. As tensions escalate, Vikrant threatens Rishi. Swiftly seizing a police officer’s firearm, Vikrant shoots at Rishi. However, Rishi has a narrow escape. However, as the family runs towards him for his aid, Vikrant makes a daring getaway, leaving everyone stunned.

OMG! Will the police catch Vikrant?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: “Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character” shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

