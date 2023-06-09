ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant’s secret girlfriend to attend his engagement

Vikrant receives his girlfriend’s message stating that she is on her way to the engagement ceremony. Aayush and Shalu witness the stress on Vikrant's face and decide to find the truth in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Jun,2023 14:40:51
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant’s secret girlfriend to attend his engagement

Loyal viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Aayush, Shalu, and Bani witness the love between Lakshmi and Rishi and decide to stop the engagement. Aayush thinks about three ideas, including the kidnapping of either Lakshmi, Vikrant, or Shalu. However, Shalu and Bani reject all three ideas of Aayush. They believe a better plan is needed to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s engagement.

Lakshmi gets ready for her engagement and comes to meet Rishi. She witnesses Rishi sleeping and tries to wake up. However, Rishi is unconscious. When Lakshmi fails to wake him up, she decides to go and seek someone’s help. However, Lakshmi finds the door locked. As she fails to open the door, Lakshmi panics.

In the coming episode, Vikrant comes to the venue. However, he gets calls from his secret girlfriend but doesn’t pick up her calls. Vikrant’s mother scolds him for being inattentive at his engagement ceremony. While he sits beside Lakshmi, he gets a call. Vikrant worries and moves aside to take the call. Vikrant cuts the call and soon receives his girlfriend’s message stating that she is on her way to the engagement ceremony. However, the former worries. Aayush and Shalu witness the stress on Vikrant’s face and decide to find the truth.

What will happen next? Will Aayush find the truth?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

