Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal

Lakshmi witnesses Rishi’s love for her and accepts the proposal. Rishi gets happy and the two soon hug each other in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Oct,2023 12:27:29
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Neelam makes a firm decision and gets on a mission to stop Rishi-Lakshmi’s marriage and separate them. Neelam (Smita Bansal) goes to meet Lakshmi with an offer. She calls Lakshmi to a café and asks her to reveal the amount which she wants in return for her son Rishi. Lakshmi gets upset with Neelam’s behaviour and backfires the same question to her. This soon turns into a heated conversation between the two.

Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) tries to talk to Rishi and asks him to return home. However, Rishi stays adamant and refuses to go to Oberoi mansion without her. Rishi learns that Neelam is planning something to separate him from Lakshmi. Hence, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) brings Lakshmi in front of the entire chawl and goes down on his knees. He proposes marriage to Lakshmi in front of all and asks her to agree to the marriage.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi witnesses the entire chawl ladies taunting her and Rishi for staying together without being married to each other. Hence, Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. Aayush, Shalu and Bani get happy with Rishi’s proposal idea. Soon, Lakshmi witnesses Rishi’s love for her and accepts the proposal. Rishi gets happy and the two soon hug each other.

Rishi brings Lakshmi in front of the entire chawl and goes down on his knees. He proposes marriage to Lakshmi in front of all and asks her to agree to the marriage.

