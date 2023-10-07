Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam and Lakshmi’s heated conversation over Rishi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi goes to Oberoi mansion as an employee of the Oberoi company. However, Neelam and Malishka are happy to see Rishi back in the house. However, he reveals the reason behind his return and mentions that he wanted Virendra’s sign on a few papers. Soon, Rishi takes the sign and announces his wedding with Lakshmi. He also invites the entire family to the wedding. Malishka and Neelam (Smita Bansal) get angry with Rishi’s announcement.

Rishi goes home and informs Lakshmi about his decision to tie the knot with her. However, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) ignores his request. The next day, Rishi goes to the office and Dadi comes to meet Lakshmi. She requests Lakshmi to marry Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi thinks about the same. Meanwhile, at home, Neelam makes a firm decision and gets on a mission to stop Rishi-Lakshmi’s marriage and separate them.

In the coming episode, Neelam goes to meet Lakshmi with an offer. She calls Lakshmi to a café and asks her to reveal the amount which she wants in return for her son Rishi. Lakshmi gets upset with Neelam’s behaviour and backfires the same question to her. This soon turns into a heated conversation between the two.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 723 7th October 2023 Written Episode Update

