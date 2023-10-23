Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi found unconscious in a lake

Rishi and Lakshmi both fall unconscious in a lake. The passer-by sees them and informs the police about them. Meanwhile, Aayush also files Lakshmi and Rishi’s missing complaint in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Oct,2023 15:30:20
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) hang on the cliff while struggling to save themselves. Malishka gets happy after the accident and decides to check whether her plan has been successful. However, Lakshmi witnesses Malishka standing near the cliff and requests help.

However, Malishka reveals her real intentions to Lakshmi. She mentions how she tried to kill her and Rishi and now she won’t spare them. Lakshmi is stunned listening to Malishka’s confession. Lakshmi continues to struggle to come up. However, Malishka tries to stop her. Soon, Lakshmi promises to save herself and Rishi. However, Malishka soon hits her with a stone. Lakshmi losses her balance and falls off the cliff. Rishi witnesses Lakshmi and shouts.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi fall unconscious in a lake. The passer-by sees them and informs the police about them. Meanwhile, Aayush also files Lakshmi and Rishi’s missing complaint. At home, the family learns about Rishi and Lakshmi’s accident. Virendra and Neelam get worried for their son. Meanwhile, Malishka’s mother fears her arrest after she learns that she had done the accident.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

