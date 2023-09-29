Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi spend romantic night together

Lakshmi and Rishi try to sleep but Rishi faces few difficulties. Soon, Rishi comes close to Lakshmi and they spend the night together in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Sep,2023 15:41:05
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi spend romantic night together

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi and Lakshmi go on a romantic Pani Puri date. However, Rishi feels spicy and starts coughing. Lakshmi takes care of Rishi and they also get a place to stay. On the other hand, Malishka, who is upset with Rishi’s decision to leave her for Lakshmi, is on a new mission. He vows to kill Lakshmi and also seeks revenge from her for snatching Rishi from her.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) clean their new house while cleaning they also come close to each other. Rishi and Lakshmi also find a solution to the mosquitoes. Meanwhile, Malishka breaks down thinking about Rishi’s decision. Neelam comes to her and calls her ‘bahu’. She takes Malishka along to Oberoi mansion as her bahu.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi and Rishi decide to sleep. However, they find out that their fan is not working and begin to repair it. Soon Lakshmi finds a solution and Rishi gets happy. Lakshmi and Rishi try to sleep but Rishi faces few difficulties. Soon, Rishi comes close to Lakshmi and they spend the night together.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 714 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi and Lakshmi clean their new house while cleaning they also come close to each other. Rishi and Lakshmi also find a solution to the mosquitoes
What will happen next?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

