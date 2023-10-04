Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi refuses to return to Oberoi mansion without Lakshmi

Lakshmi continues to request Rishi to return to his house to be with his mom. However, adamant Rishi refuses her yet again in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Oct,2023 12:30:43
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi refuses to return to Oberoi mansion without Lakshmi 858039

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) wake up in the morning and Rishi wishes Lakshmi confess her love for him. He tries various moves too. Meanwhile, Bani and Shalu come to Lakshmi and Rishi’s new house with breakfast. And they all enjoy a meal together as Lakshmi and Rishi’s love blossoms. Meanwhile, Neelam takes an extreme step. She goes on a hunger strike until and unless Rishi returns home.

Virendra comes to meet Lakshmi and Rishi. Lakshmi learns about Neelam’s hunger strike and asks Rishi to return home. Rishi denies which irks Lakshmi. Soon, Lakshmi tries to explain to him how her responsibility as a son is important and that he should return home to be with his mother and family. Though Rishi disagrees, he still returns home along with Virendra. Neelam gets happy to see Rishi and hugs him. However, it turns out to be Neelam’s (Smita Bansal) imagination.

In the coming episode, Neelam questions about Rishi to Virendra and the latter reveals that Rishi has refused to return to Oberoi mansion. Neelam breaks down and falls unconscious. Meanwhile, Lakshmi continues to request Rishi to return to his house to be with his mom. However, adamant Rishi refuses her yet again and mentions that he will only return to Oberoi mansion with her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 720 4TH October 2023 Written Episode Update

Lakshmi continues to request Rishi to return to his house to be with his mom. However, adamant Rishi refuses her yet again and mentions that he will only return to Oberoi mansion with her.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha places her firm trust in Mohan 858051
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha places her firm trust in Mohan
Kundali Bhagya update: Palki learns about Shaurya’s evil plan, decides to save Rajveer 858013
Kundali Bhagya update: Palki learns about Shaurya’s evil plan, decides to save Rajveer
Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished 857851
Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi returns to Oberoi Mansion 857820
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi returns to Oberoi Mansion
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Haider shoots at Dua? 857813
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Haider shoots at Dua?
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Ranbir to finally reunite, marriage on cards 856982
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Ranbir to finally reunite, marriage on cards

Latest Stories

Running and swimming are the best ways to burn calories: Zuber Khan 858050
Running and swimming are the best ways to burn calories: Zuber K Khan
Malini in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is not your typical TV mom: Nausheen Ali Sardar 858038
Malini in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is not your typical TV mom: Nausheen Ali Sardar
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal Malhotra FREAKS out; know why 858033
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal Malhotra FREAKS out; know why
Is Priyanka Out Of Jee Le Zara? Here Is The Truth 858029
Is Priyanka Chopra Out Of Jee Le Zara? Here Is The Truth
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao blessed with a baby girl 858027
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao blessed with a baby girl
Exclusive: Malayalam actor Nishan Nanaiah bags Nagesh Kukunoor's series Trail of Assassin 858023
Exclusive: Malayalam actor Nishan Nanaiah bags Nagesh Kukunoor’s series Trail of Assassin
Read Latest News