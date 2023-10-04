Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi refuses to return to Oberoi mansion without Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) wake up in the morning and Rishi wishes Lakshmi confess her love for him. He tries various moves too. Meanwhile, Bani and Shalu come to Lakshmi and Rishi’s new house with breakfast. And they all enjoy a meal together as Lakshmi and Rishi’s love blossoms. Meanwhile, Neelam takes an extreme step. She goes on a hunger strike until and unless Rishi returns home.

Virendra comes to meet Lakshmi and Rishi. Lakshmi learns about Neelam’s hunger strike and asks Rishi to return home. Rishi denies which irks Lakshmi. Soon, Lakshmi tries to explain to him how her responsibility as a son is important and that he should return home to be with his mother and family. Though Rishi disagrees, he still returns home along with Virendra. Neelam gets happy to see Rishi and hugs him. However, it turns out to be Neelam’s (Smita Bansal) imagination.

In the coming episode, Neelam questions about Rishi to Virendra and the latter reveals that Rishi has refused to return to Oberoi mansion. Neelam breaks down and falls unconscious. Meanwhile, Lakshmi continues to request Rishi to return to his house to be with his mom. However, adamant Rishi refuses her yet again and mentions that he will only return to Oberoi mansion with her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 720 4TH October 2023 Written Episode Update

