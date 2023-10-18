Bhagya Lakshmi update: Virendra gifts honeymoon ticket to newlyweds Rishi and Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi waits for Rishi to return from the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi soon calls Virendra and asks him whether the family will attend the wedding. Virendra promises her to come. Lakshmi questions about Neelam. Virendra promises her that he will bring Neelam along to the wedding. Lakshmi feels happy and waits for her big moment. However, Neelam refuses to come.

Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush, and Bani bring Lakshmi and Rishi to the temple. Soon, the couple exchange wedding vows and get married. Virendra and Dadi bless the couple and they head home. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) finally reunite and get time to spend some quality time. Audiences will witness the hot and sensuous romance of the newly married couple on the first night.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi come to Lakshmi’s chachi’s house for her pag-phera rasam. During the rasam, chachi makes special food for the couple. Later, Aayush comes to meet the couple and gives them the gift given by Virendra. They find out that Virendra has given them honeymoon tickets as their wedding gift.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 733 17th October 2023 Written Episode Update

