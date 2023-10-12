Bhagya Lakshmi update: Virendra promises Lakshmi to bring Neelam at the wedding

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi has witnessed the entire chawl ladies taunting her and Rishi for staying together without being married to each other. Hence, Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. Aayush, Shalu and Bani get happy with Rishi’s proposal idea. Soon, Lakshmi witnesses Rishi’s love for her and accepts the proposal. Rishi gets happy and the two soon hug each other.

Rishi and Lakshmi decide to get married. While Lakshmi gets ready to be Rishi’s bride. Rishi goes to the Oberoi mansion to inform the family about the wedding and to invite them. Neelam refuses to accept Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) as her bahu and refuses to give Rishi her blessing. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stays adamant and leaves to marry Lakshmi

In the coming episode, Lakshmi waits for Rishi to return from the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi soon calls Virendra and asks him whether the family will attend the wedding. Virendra promises her to come. Lakshmi questions about Neelam. Virendra promises her that he will bring Neelam along to the wedding. Lakshmi feels happy and waits for her big moment.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 728 12th October 2023 Written Episode Update

