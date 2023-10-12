Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Virendra promises Lakshmi to bring Neelam at the wedding

Lakshmi soon calls Virendra and asks him whether the family will attend the wedding. Virendra promises to come and also bring Neelam in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Oct,2023 12:01:50
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Virendra promises Lakshmi to bring Neelam at the wedding 860641

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi has witnessed the entire chawl ladies taunting her and Rishi for staying together without being married to each other. Hence, Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. Aayush, Shalu and Bani get happy with Rishi’s proposal idea. Soon, Lakshmi witnesses Rishi’s love for her and accepts the proposal. Rishi gets happy and the two soon hug each other.

Rishi and Lakshmi decide to get married. While Lakshmi gets ready to be Rishi’s bride. Rishi goes to the Oberoi mansion to inform the family about the wedding and to invite them. Neelam refuses to accept Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) as her bahu and refuses to give Rishi her blessing. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stays adamant and leaves to marry Lakshmi

In the coming episode, Lakshmi waits for Rishi to return from the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi soon calls Virendra and asks him whether the family will attend the wedding. Virendra promises her to come. Lakshmi questions about Neelam. Virendra promises her that he will bring Neelam along to the wedding. Lakshmi feels happy and waits for her big moment.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 728 12th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Neelam refuses to accept Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) as her bahu and refuses to give Rishi her blessing. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stays adamant and leaves to marry Lakshmi.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta decides to make a big sacrifice for Nidhi 860626
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta decides to make a big sacrifice for Nidhi
Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir makes a special request to the police before his arrest   860448
Kumkum Bhagya update: Ranbir makes a special request to the police before his arrest  
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer disapproves Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance 860355
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer disapproves Shaurya-Shanaya’s alliance
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi and Rishi gear up for their marriage 860340
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi and Rishi gear up for their marriage
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal 860105
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi to accept Rishi’s marriage proposal
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan 860096
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta returns to Luthra house with Karan

Latest Stories

Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn had a fan moment as he met Kangana Ranaut on the promotions of Tejas 860645
Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn had a fan moment as he met Kangana Ranaut on the promotions of Tejas
Fans hail Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' as it received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 860640
Fans hail Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as it received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
Junooniyatt update: Jordan comes to Elahi's rescue at concert 860637
Junooniyatt update: Jordan comes to Elahi’s rescue at concert
Reviw of Reptile Is As fake A Murder Mystery As Mona Lisa Duplicate At The Louvre 860631
Review of Reptile: Is As fake A Murder Mystery As Mona Lisa Duplicate At The Louvre
Wamiqa Gabbi Is Going Places 860627
Wamiqa Gabbi Is Going Places
Karan Johar’ Speaks On 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 860623
Karan Johar’ Speaks On 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Read Latest News