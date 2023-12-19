Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha tries to comfort a teary-eyed Munawar

COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ is still reeling from the explosive wild card entry of Ayesha Khan, who alleged that Munawar Faruqui played the field with her while in a relationship with his steady girlfriend. While the heated exchange between the two housemates was taking an emotional toll on them, Ankita Lokhande was more concerned about how she was appearing on the show. ‘BIGG BOSS’ called her out for seeking intel on what’s going on in the world outside the house from the wild card entrant against the show’s rules yet again. In tonight’s drama-packed episode, Mannara pulls no punches, labeling Ankita as ‘dumb’ for quizzing Ayesha about her on-screen appearance amidst the Munawar’s relationship woes. Ankita, not one to back down, overhears the jab and fires back, suggesting Mannara could have said it straight to her face. Mannara argues that Ankita should’ve put her curiosity aside and shown some compassion for Munawar. In retaliation, Ankita accused Mannara of gossiping about Munawar behind his back, asserting that she’s not trustworthy. Mannara hit back, calling Ankita ‘self-centred’ for caring about her appearance on the show while Munawar was dealing with Ayesha’s allegations.

After the raging storm, Munawar and Ayesha finally have a heart-to-heart conversation after allegations and counter-allegations. Ayesha tries to comfort a teary-eyed Munawar assuring that if he is genuinely sorry then she will not broach the subject of his betrayal again. However, she maintained that she would not be able to forgive him. She hints that he has to apologise to only one person (his steady girlfriend) when he’s out of the house. Overwhelmed, Munawar makes a tearful plea to ‘BIGG BOSS’ to send him home. Will the truth of what transpired between Munawar, his then-girlfriend and Ayesha Khan ever come out? Will Munawar be able to dust himself off and bring his A-game to the show?

