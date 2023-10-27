Television | Spoilers

Bigg Boss 17: Megastar Salman Khan spotlights the fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

‘Weekend Ka Vaar’: Megastar Salman Khan spotlights the fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Oct,2023 16:47:04
Bigg Boss 17: Megastar Salman Khan spotlights the fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain 864694

Get ready for non-stop entertainment and drama in COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ with a fiery ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ hosted by none other than megastar Salman Khan. Since the last two weeks on the show, viewers have witnessed frequent spats between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are celebrated as a power couple. Ankita’s constant complaint is that she’s not getting enough time with her husband and Vicky is annoyed at having to explain that he is doing his best to win the game. The couple is on the receiving end of a slew of reality checks dropped by the Dabangg host. The megastar goes as far as asking Ankita a rhetorical question, “Are you here to lose your individuality?” The only answer she has is that she can make her own decisions, but she wants her husband by her side. The host doesn’t spare Vicky either, grilling him with pointed questions that don’t have any easy answers but are sure to keep viewers and housemates buzzing with opinions. Will this adorable couple come out unscathed after playing the game with their hearts?

When asked to clean up his mess in the kitchen area by a few housemates, a riled-up Abhishek Pandey defends himself by accusing Mannara Chopra of being messy and not doing her part in sweeping the floor. At this point, Abhishek goes for the low blow and calls her “the duplicate Parineeti Chopra”. Quick to snap back, Mannara warns him not to drag her family members into the fight. This altercation makes it to ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and host Salman Khan weighs in with his trademark sense of justice. The host does not hold back in telling off Abhishek and remarks that he is a Salman Khan fan, but he’s nothing like the superstar he claims to idolize. So, the big question is, will Abhishek finally break the pattern of provoking others and showing aggression, or are the viewers in for more spicy clashes on the show?

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain 864859
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan lashes out at Abhishek Kumar for calling Mannara duplicate Parineeti Chopra 864592
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan lashes out at Abhishek Kumar for calling Mannara duplicate Parineeti Chopra
Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra’s spat with Ankita Lokhande and Khanzadi 864455
Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra’s spat with Ankita Lokhande and Khanzadi
Salman Khan: The Movie Star Who Never Faced a Clash in the Last 14 Years 864193
Salman Khan: The Movie Star Who Never Faced a Clash in the Last 14 Years
I thought of experiencing something new in my life: Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi on joining Bigg Boss 17 864183
I thought of experiencing something new in my life: Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi on joining Bigg Boss 17
My strengths are that I am compassionate and a honest person: Rinku Dhawan on Bigg Boss 17 864173
My strengths are that I am compassionate and an honest person: Rinku Dhawan on Bigg Boss 17

Latest Stories

Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos 864783
Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos 864741
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video] 864856
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video]
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace 864655
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire 864619
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire
Hansika Motwani's Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals 864652
Hansika Motwani’s Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals
Read Latest News