Bigg Boss 17: Megastar Salman Khan spotlights the fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Get ready for non-stop entertainment and drama in COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ with a fiery ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ hosted by none other than megastar Salman Khan. Since the last two weeks on the show, viewers have witnessed frequent spats between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are celebrated as a power couple. Ankita’s constant complaint is that she’s not getting enough time with her husband and Vicky is annoyed at having to explain that he is doing his best to win the game. The couple is on the receiving end of a slew of reality checks dropped by the Dabangg host. The megastar goes as far as asking Ankita a rhetorical question, “Are you here to lose your individuality?” The only answer she has is that she can make her own decisions, but she wants her husband by her side. The host doesn’t spare Vicky either, grilling him with pointed questions that don’t have any easy answers but are sure to keep viewers and housemates buzzing with opinions. Will this adorable couple come out unscathed after playing the game with their hearts?

When asked to clean up his mess in the kitchen area by a few housemates, a riled-up Abhishek Pandey defends himself by accusing Mannara Chopra of being messy and not doing her part in sweeping the floor. At this point, Abhishek goes for the low blow and calls her “the duplicate Parineeti Chopra”. Quick to snap back, Mannara warns him not to drag her family members into the fight. This altercation makes it to ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and host Salman Khan weighs in with his trademark sense of justice. The host does not hold back in telling off Abhishek and remarks that he is a Salman Khan fan, but he’s nothing like the superstar he claims to idolize. So, the big question is, will Abhishek finally break the pattern of provoking others and showing aggression, or are the viewers in for more spicy clashes on the show?