Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena And Chum Darang Indulge In Fiery Fight Over Contribution, Kashish Kapoor Surprises

Bigg Boss 18, the Colors reality show, has seen major twists last week, and it seems now the contestants are ready to win the race at every cost. After the triple eviction, alliances shatter in the upcoming episode as the house turns into a battlefield of egos. The drama begins when Vivian Dsena, visibly miffed by Chum Darang’s candid assessment of the game, confronts her during a casual conversation. Chum’s claim that Karan is dominating the game and she stands second to him doesn’t sit well with Vivian, who takes offense at her using Karan’s success as a benchmark for her own. What starts as a pointed query spirals into an all-out war of words, as Vivian and Chum trade fiery accusations about their respective contributions to the house. The tension is palpable, with every exchange sharpening the divide between them.

The storm doesn’t stop there! The week’s brewing frustrations explode during the nomination drill, turning the house into an emotional minefield. Karan Veer Mehra lashes out at Eisha Singh, accusing her of being overly dependent on Avinash Mishra. Meanwhile, Rajat Dalal seizes the moment to deliver a scathing critique of Vivian, calling out his wavering gameplay and lack of focus. Adding fuel to the fire, Shilpa Shirodkar publicly reprimands Avinash for his relentless provocations that have left the house on edge.

Chum, still simmering from her earlier clash with Vivian, doesn’t hold back during the nominations, exposing the irony of him questioning her contributions while riding on past glory. The final blow comes from Kashish Kapoor, who joins the fray, accusing Vivian of failing to showcase his individuality and relying too heavily on the fame he brought with him into the house.