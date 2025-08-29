Bigg Boss 19: Captaincy Task gets intense; Baseer accuses Abhishek of getting physical during the task

Bigg Boss 19, the reality show, has opened to a good response on JioHotstar. The show is also available for airing on Colors TV. We saw the catfights emerge from the kitchen setup, over food rationing and also during the house cleaning process. The tension inside the house heated up with the Captaincy task round happening. Bigg Boss decided that Baseer Ali would be the operator for the first task, while the powers were given to Tanya in the second task.

The captaincy task will see a big commotion between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj. While Abhishek will be taking the files from the pile that Baseer will be sitting on and protecting, Abhishek will get a bit physical. This will give rise to a war of words between Baseer and Abhishek. Baseer will accuse Abhishek of being physical just for a task, and Abhishek will refuse to have done so. He will ask Baseer not to play around with words. To make matters worse, Nehal Chudasama will get another opportunity to vent her anger at Abhishek.

How will the captaincy task end? Who will be the house’s first captain?

Bigg Boss 19 has officially kick-started with a grand premiere, setting the stage for a season of drama, strategy, and entertainment like never before. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST, the season unfolds under the theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” introducing a democratic twist inside the house.