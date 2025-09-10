Bigg Boss 19: Clash over food menu; Kunickaa receives backlash over her cooked food

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show, has seen quite a lot of clashes happening in the house. The very recent one was when Amaal Malik got angry at his friends Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali. We also saw Tanya Mittal being at the receiving end, especially with the tough words of Kunickaa. Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha got into a big tussle, which led to ominous proportions.

Amidst this, the kitchen politics, clashes over food, and the problem of wastage continued. The upcoming episode will see all of them having a hearty conversation over the food they will be having. Gaurav Khanna will be the first one to question the food they eat. He will prefer plain daal to anything else, which will spur up a conversation that will turn into a heated argument. The house captain Baseer, will say that the cooking is happening in the house without any discussion. Kunickaa’s made brinjal dish will stir yet another tough moment, when everyone will discard her dish, calling it not nice. The fight will result in the contestants concluding that the menu to be cooked will be a collective decision, and not based on one person’s likes or dislikes.

Will everyone agree to this decision?

