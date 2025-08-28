Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna asks Abhishek Bajaj not to disrespect women; Why did he say so?

Bigg Boss 19 is underway, and so are the big fights!! This season, being special for many reasons, sees its airing both on JioHotstar and Colors TV. As always, the kitchen area is the hot spot for all the fights. We earlier wrote about Baseer Ali having a war of words with Kunickaa Sadanand over omelettes. Nehal Chudasama was in the centre, grabbing all attention as she felt that Gaurav Khanna was not a good person at heart. Amidst this, there were problems with Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand looming large.

Now, seems like Abhishek Bajaj is having a problem with Nehal Chudasama. We have seen constant bickering between the two over the food portions.

The upcoming episode will see Abhishek getting fed up with Nehal’s food complaints. He will be seen in a conversation with Gaurav Khanna, when he will call Nehal a ‘fame digger’. Abhishek will lose his cool and will ask others to serve his food portion. While this will happen, Gaurav Khanna will ask Abhishek not to disrespect women and show dignity even while fighting with women.

Bigg Boss 19 has officially kick-started with a grand premiere, setting the stage for a season of drama, strategy, and entertainment like never before. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST, the season unfolds under the theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” introducing a democratic twist inside the house.