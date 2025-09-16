Bigg Boss 19: Mysterious happenings in the house; Baseer’s clothes and ration goes missing

Bigg Boss 19, the Colors TV and JioHotstar reality show, has been keeping all the contestants on their toes, always ready for action. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Farah Khan schooling Kunickaa for her attitude problems. Farah believed that Kunickaa unnecessarily targeted Tanya, and gave her strong feedback.

The show also saw the shocking double elimination of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Nirajkar, getting eliminated from the show.

The upcoming episode will see a mysterious happening inside the house. The contestants will wake up to a crude shock of finding a few things missing in the house. Baseer Ali will be shocked to see his clothes going missing. In the kitchen area, a few essential commodities like salt, ghee, etc, and a good chunk of commodities from the ration will be missing. While panic will set in, the realisation to bring the culprit to the fore will also open up. Baseer will ask everyone to check their bags. Gaurav will suggest that they check every bag present in the house.

Who is the culprit? Will the person be exposed?

Bigg Boss 19 has officially kick-started with a grand premiere, setting the stage for a season of drama, strategy, and entertainment like never before. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST, the season unfolds under the theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” introducing a democratic twist inside the house.