Bigg Boss 19: Natalia cooks omelette; ignites the urge for global flavours in the kitchen

Bigg Boss 19, the reality show which airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV, is looking at the drama induced in its second week of run. As we know, the first week had captaincy issues, with Kunickaa Sadanand moving out of captaincy after being appointed as the captain of the house. Amidst this, trust issues have developed in the house with Baseer Ali having a big fight with Farrhana. Kunickaa nominated Mridul and this was not taken well by Mridul who refused to adhere to Kunickaa’s rules in the house.

The upcoming episode will yet again take the focus to the dining table and kitchen. At the dining table, Natalia Janoszek will make herself an omelette to eat as she will find the made Poha spicy and tough to eat. Natalia’s cooked omelette will in fact, open up a series of conversations around the dining table between Natalia, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit and Awez Darbar. When they will show interest it eating varied cuisine in the house, Natalia will volunteer to make food for everyone once a week, where she will promise to bring in global flavours in her cooking. Tempted to eat international cuisine cooked by Natalia, the contestants will be seen liking the idea and giving their consent.

Will Natalia get serious about her job in the house?

