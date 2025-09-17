Bigg Boss 19: Neelam aims for captaincy; shocked by claims of being the ‘weakest’

Bigg Boss 19, the Colors TV and JioHotstar reality show, saw fights and differences in the house. We wrote about Farah Khan reprimanding Kunickaa during the Weekend Ka Vaar. We saw contestants targeting other contestants for their own personal interests. Amaal nicknamed everyone with the names of animals. Also, there was a treasure hunt that happened in the house after household commodities went missing. Later, there was a debate on whether Shehbaz needed to be punished severely for his mischief of hiding stuff in the house. However, he defended himself by saying that he had already apologised to his fellow contestants.

The upcoming episode will see Neelam Giri playing big as she will openly tell Pranit More that she wants to be the next Captain. She will seek help from Pranit in the captaincy task. However, Pranit will be quick to tell her that he is siding with Mridul. Later, Neelam’s captaincy ambitions will receive a big hit when she will find other contestants talking about her as the ‘weakest’ in the house. She will fight with Awez over this.

What will happen next?

