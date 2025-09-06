Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan calls Amaal Malik a ‘background artist’; asks him to up his game

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, this weekend will be very interesting as Salman Khan will dissect the happenings of this week and will put his thoughts and opinions in place. So whose game will be liked by Salman, and who will be questioned by Salman? Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Well, Amaal Malik, who came as the controversial son of the show, with high hopes and expectations, will be at the receiving end this week. Salman Khan will ask what he is doing in the house. Salman will ask Amaal whether he came to the Bigg Boss’ house to sleep. He will ask him whether he has been able to show the junta his real personality. Salman will not mince words when he will tell Amaal, ‘Jo aapki bahar image thi, use battar hoti jaa rahi hai. Bahut expectation badh gaye the, ki Amaal is ghar main toofan machayega. Yeh front foot wala aadmi, meherz ek background artist banke rehgaya’.

How will Amaal Malik take this rebuke coming from Salman Khan? To more this Weekend Ka Vaar with respect to drama…

