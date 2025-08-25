Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal gets angry at Ashnoor Kaur, calls her ‘Badtameez’

Bigg Boss 19, which is aired first on JioHotstar and later on Colors TV, has an interesting lineup of contestants who got into the house with a lot of promise. Well, we enter Day 1 of the show, wherein all the contestants are finding their space and foothold. These are still early days, but the fights and war of words have already begun in the house.

And the action directly shifts to the most happening place, that is, the kitchen. Tanya Mittal has a problem with Ashnoor Kaur. She is seen telling other contestants that Ashnoor has not understood her, and that she is ungrateful.

Tanya calls Ashnoor ‘Badtameez’ and explains her stand to others present in the kitchen. Tanya says that she did all the chores that Ashnoor had to do, only to face Ashnoor’s attitude. Tanya says that one should be grateful for the help received, but here, Ashnoor is just not bothered and gives her back. Tanya is upset about Ashnoor’s tone of voice.

Tanya says that Ashnoor is taking it head-on with her when she is 10 years younger than her. Well, it wil be interesting to see Ashnoor’s reaction to this strong accusation coming from Tanya Mittal.

What do you all feel? Who is in the wrong?

